The sorrows of staff parking

You may not have given much thought to the office car park recently. Indeed, when you do think of it, it may be as just a rectangular patch of tarmac that ruins your view. But if you’re not careful, it can quickly become a battleground for disgruntled employees.

With workers urged to avoid using public transport under social distancing guidelines, it’s likely that the demand for on-site parking will be greater than usual in the coming months.

Companies do not have to provide parking for staff by law, but doing so can have significant benefits for both wellbeing and retention. However, if policies are deemed unfair the consequences for company culture can be severe, as Management Today recently heard.