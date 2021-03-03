Spare a thought for the furloughed

Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak has extended the job retention scheme, but do you know how your staff on furlough feel?

In many respects, we welcome the news that the chancellor has extended the job retention scheme until the autumn.

Cliff edges don’t inspire confidence, so it makes sense to put the prospect of furlough’s end beyond the summer, when hopefully our economic rebound will make the scheme unnecessary.

But spare a thought for those facing possibly six months more of furlough limbo, not least if they are in your organisation.