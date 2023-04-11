Speak up – but only to the right people

Last Updated: 21 hours ago

They identified two characteristics of the listener that enhance performance for both employee and employer: hierarchy – they need the authority and resources to make change happen – and competence – they need the knowhow to make the change happen. Burris says: “[Some employees] target people who simply do not have the power or social standing to initiative effective change.”

Ethan Burris, professor of management at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas in Austin, along with colleagues from the business schools at Cornell University, the University of Virginia and the University of Georgia, examined what factors make speaking up productive.

Conventional wisdom has it that voicing ideas about potential workplace improvements pays dividends to the individual and the organisation. However, as many of us know to our cost, many of our brilliant ideas seem to fall on deaf ears. The reason, according to new research, is that we often air our opinions to the wrong people.

The academics studied 227 sales employees from a US-based insurance company, and, in a related study, interviewed a panel of 362 workers and their bosses and peers. They found that employees who spoke up to powerful and/or competent individuals boosted their sales revenue by 12 to 15%. Speaking sideways, however, was associated with a ten per cent decrease in sales performance.

The reason your performance tends to fall if you speak up to the wrong people is that not only is the issue unresolved, but it also distracts you from important tasks, and may leave you feeling disillusioned and powerless.

‘Promotive’ or ‘constructive’ voice is similar to other ‘citizenship’ behaviours, like working late or volunteering for new assignments: each benefits the individual as well as the organisation. However, it differs in that it is potentially risky, and therefore individuals tend to speak out only if they can’t resolve the issues they raise by themselves, and if they personally stand to benefit.

The academics write: “…when a decision is made about speaking up, the potential performance gains must be both significant and sufficiently likely to occur in order to overcome the interpersonal risks inherent in speaking candidly to someone with more power.”

Sometimes a peer’s competence can trump hierarchy when it comes to getting ideas implemented. Competent individuals hold knowledge that others in the organisation value, and they are generally more able and motivated to influence their work environment – not least by dint of their political skill in marshalling support and resources. As the academics write: “Although peers do not have the same level of formal power and direct control of resources like those above them do, competent peers can often demonstrate agency in other ways.”

Good ideas are the lifeblood of organisations, but employers need to pay closer attention to how those ideas translate into performance improvements. The traditional focus has been on getting employees to raise ideas, but the academics point out that this focus needs to shift towards who can translate those ideas into action.

Image credit: Kelvin Murray via Getty Images