How to spot a bad idea that looks like a good one

Behind every flop was someone who thought they were onto a blockbuster.

An idea only becomes a bad idea when it is implemented and does not deliver the intended results. So how do we spot those before we invest resources? The answer is to test before you invest.

Ideas can be cloaked in enthusiasm, held up as the silver bullet that we’ve all been waiting for to deliver on our business goals, but it is important to pause to make sure you make decisions based on evidence, not excitement or blind faith.

Edicts from on high are commonplace and sometimes they come from strong personalities who can feel very difficult to challenge. However, in my experience both on the receiving end of a “jdi” (“just do it”) and as that strong business leader myself, I know that a challenge is often yearned for.