How to spot a bad investor

Thinking about starting your own business? Here’s a lesson in what not to do when it comes to choosing the right investor, from an entrepreneur who made the wrong choice.

Matt Jones is a seasoned entrepreneur; 14 years of buying, owning and selling businesses within the marketing and creative industries and making contacts has taught him many lessons. But perhaps the biggest lesson is to really get to know the people who invest in your business.

In 2009, Jones launched his first company Rubix Advertising and initially, the future looked bright. One of his previous clients (who he prefers not to name) became his first investor, ploughing £50,000 in the business.

“I felt enthused and motivated by him. I now had this mentor; someone who had incredible successes in his career. So I agreed to the investment.”