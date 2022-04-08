Spring reading for CEOs

Whether you’re looking to create a more inclusive company culture or simply wanting a fresh new way of working, Management Today rounds up the best books to get you through the spring bank holiday.

1. In Leading Wisely: Becoming a Reflective Leader in Turbulent Times, leadership expert, psychoanalyst and executive coach Manfred Kets De Vries explores the ideas of leading with wisdom, humility and compassion, without over-relying exclusively on knowledge, data and information.

2. Andrew Binns, Charles A O'Reilly and Michael Tushman deliver insights into how corporate leaders can set their inner entrepreneur free in Corporate Explorer: How Corporations Beat Startups at the Innovation Game. The book outlines ways in which “corporate explorers”, part entrepreneurs, part leaders, can overcome obstacles and explore new ventures from within even the largest organisation.

3. Business as usual is dead. Or as Donna Kennedy-Glans puts it, in Teaching the Dinosaur to Dance: “It's time to evolve or go the way of the dinosaurs.” The books sets out a framework for leaders to reinvigorate their firms and engage employees.