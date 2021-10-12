Do staff need more direction in a hybrid workplace?

In our evolving hybrid working world, do staff need more freedom or focus from their managers? MT speaks to advocates of each approach

"Management needs to enter a phase of being more directive"

Emma Robertson, CEO, Engine Transformation

The view: staff need direction

Although we’ve always thought of ourselves as the sort of business that’s comparatively empowering to our people, it was always about providing variables around a structure – being in the office, working core hours, and hitting deadlines.

Post-Covid, we just let staff get on with work for themselves, and found ourselves introducing principles such as ‘trust’ and ‘equitable’ and ‘culture’. On reflection we started to feel that this was not enough.