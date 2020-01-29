How to make staff more receptive to change - research

The strategic value of knowing what you're not.

by Natasha Abramson

One of the hardest things about business transformation is convincing employees to accept change. Often the new direction for the company jars with its historic identity and purpose, meaning longer-standing workers in particular can refuse to buy in to it.

Some companies manage to do this better than others, and a team of European researchers set out to understand why. 

The subject of their case study, published in the journal Strategic Organization (paywall) was a large German telecommunications and electronics company whose real name they would not reveal*.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £42 a quarter*

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package

*plus VAT