How to make staff more receptive to change - research
The strategic value of knowing what you're not.
One of the hardest things about business transformation is convincing employees to accept change. Often the new direction for the company jars with its historic identity and purpose, meaning longer-standing workers in particular can refuse to buy in to it.
Some companies manage to do this better than others, and a team of European researchers set out to understand why.
The subject of their case study, published in the journal Strategic Organization (paywall) was a large German telecommunications and electronics company whose real name they would not reveal*.
