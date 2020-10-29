How to stay upbeat

With the second lockdown imminent and an economically disruptive exit from the EU transitionary period apparently looming, it is no wonder that optimism is in short supply at the moment.

It can be particularly hard to stay upbeat when you’re in charge and people are looking to you for the answers. A survey of global business leaders conducted during the coronavirus pandemic showed that 67 per cent felt that they had to put on a brave face for employees, which in turn was having a negative impact on their own general wellbeing and mental health.

Yet there are great benefits to staying upbeat, both in terms of energising your people and in terms of your own health, with a long-running study, released in 2020, showing that people who were more optimistic growing up had better health outcomes and quality of life decades later.