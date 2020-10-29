How to stay upbeat

Optimism can be learned.

by Stephen Jones

With the second lockdown imminent and an economically disruptive exit from the EU transitionary period apparently looming, it is no wonder that optimism is in short supply at the moment. 

It can be particularly hard to stay upbeat when you’re in charge and people are looking to you for the answers. A survey of global business leaders conducted during the coronavirus pandemic showed that 67 per cent felt that they had to put on a brave face for employees, which in turn was having a negative impact on their own general wellbeing and mental health. 

Yet there are great benefits to staying upbeat, both in terms of energising your people and in terms of your own health, with a long-running study, released in 2020, showing that people who were more optimistic growing up had better health outcomes and quality of life decades later

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package