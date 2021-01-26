"Stepping up as a leader means taking stock of your feelings"

Executive briefing: Getting your voice heard is easier with a great team behind you, says Paralympian-turned-entrepreneur Liz Johnson.

There comes a time in an athlete's career where the onus of their success shifts from their coach to themselves.

To start, the responsibility of a young aspiring athlete is to simply turn up and do what they’re told. You just do what the coach tells you, because they know more than you. Until they don’t.

With time comes more accountability and self-awareness. Thus the need to be more vocal about your individual needs increases. This is especially true for someone with a unique set of abilities, like former Team GB swimmer and paralympic medalist (including gold in Beijing) turned entrepreneur, Liz Johnson.