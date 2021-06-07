Stop assuming employees learn from failure

Contrary to the common notion that failure is a great teacher, research shows that it undermines learning.

Those at the top of their game often allude to how many times they failed before finding success. There is even an array of literature, TED Talks and events poised to teach aspirational workers how to fail better, with one book coined "Failosophy".

Yet perhaps it’s time to move away from the common notion that failure is a great teacher.

Research from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business has found that most people do not learn from mistakes and that generally failure undermines learning.