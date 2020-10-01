Stop blaming the pandemic for your screw-ups

If trust is represented as a rope, then executives and legislators enjoyed much more slack than usual in March 2020.

They were after all leading in worrying new times. A global pandemic - with the ever-changing science, profound uncertainty and economic chaos that come with it - had swept across the globe. No one was in doubt that tough calls had to be made with imperfect information, and that it was impossible they would get everything right.

It’s an argument that has pulled businesses through the tough times of 2020 - and in many cases it is just as valid as it was six months ago. But every rope has an end - how much slack you still have will just depend on the level of social capital you’ve built up.