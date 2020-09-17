How to stop fear derailing your business

Anxiety over the survival of the firm can undermine the dynamism required to save it.

You might have found that the coronavirus pandemic has unlocked work-related fears you didn’t know you had.

Anxieties about travelling on public transport; a loss of connection - and therefore cohesion and compassion - with your colleagues; the worries about winning new work in an uncertain world, something I call pipeline anxiety.

Anecdotally speaking, most business leaders have been pleased with how their company is performing during the pandemic. The caveat is that what they're working on was mostly secured before the pandemic kicked in.