How to stop feeling guilty (leader's version)

Despite appearing cool, calm, and collected, Dark Horses’ chief exec Melissa Robertson says she feels guilty “about everything” - here’s how she manages that niggling feeling.

by Melissa Robertson

Let’s talk about guilt. Maybe it’s exacerbated by Covid, maybe it’s worse for women, maybe it’s worse for menopausal women, but boy do I feel guilty all the time - about something, about everything, about anything. 

Studies suggest that women are more predisposed to guilt than men. And menopausal women, as decreasing oestrogen levels play havoc with neurotransmitters, are even more likely to experience stronger feelings of guilt.

So, what does that mean for me when I’m trying to run an agency, and present a vision of calm, collected focus and control? 

