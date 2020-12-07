How to stop missed targets ruining morale

This year has shown that some things are just out of your control, says this Olympian and former diplomat.

So many projected results and predicted outcomes have been wiped out in 2020 that it may seem impossible to call it a successful year. But it really depends on how narrowly your company or team defined success back in January.

Just as some athletes saw a medal in the (postponed) Tokyo Olympics as the only acceptable validation of four years of training, so many companies set themselves narrow metrics as the only goals that mattered, without appreciating their vulnerability to external factors beyond their control.

But before we blame everything on the pandemic, it’s worth remembering that even had those simple metrics been achieved - had organisational growth and profits soared as planned - productivity, engagement and performance would have remained a challenge. Many teams would still have felt flat, unmoved and disengaged by achieving a number in December 2020 that lacked in personal meaning for them.