How to stop your staff exodus

As the world starts to reopen, employers and employees are beginning to explore the options available to them, and this means change is everywhere. We’re becoming more comfortable with it - 60% of UK workers are open to switching careers, an increase of seven percentage points since July 2020 (53%). This means many businesses could be facing a staff exodus unless they are actively working to ensure their existing employees are engaged and satisfied.

As the government has advised, we need to ‘learn to live with the virus.’ Businesses will need to take new approaches to the future - evaluating their skills gaps and growth requirements. There will be new and emerging roles arising, driven by changing motivations of employees and massive disruption in customer expectations. We’re moving into a time of opportunity, and the job market is expected to heat up.

More than ever before, employees are re-evaluating and questioning what “work” in this new world means to them. The reality is that the impact of furlough, possible or threatened job loss, salary reductions, and working - or even not working - from home will have made some people feel differently about their employer.