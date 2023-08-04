Should we stop talking about generational differences in the workplace?

Welcome to the modern workplace where we seem to have labels for everything. Even though the labels we currently use to highlight generational differences in the workplace are relatively modern, the concept of generational gaps is certainly not new.

With so many unprecedented changes such as the great resignation, global movement and push for more work-from-home rights bringing us all together, is it time we stopped talking about generational differences in the workplace?

Do age groups in the workplace matter?

Being aware of age groups in the workplace can be helpful. For instance, it can help you understand how best to engage with your employees or choose a team-building activity. It can also help you understand different work styles and communication styles that people within your team have.