The story behind the plantcare brand loved by Gwyneth Paltrow

Jack Lewis, founder and CEO of Sowvital, talks to MT about how his love of lettuce grew into a global plant care brand.

Most hobbies we have as children are pretty standard fare: ballet lessons, swimming classes, football practice. For Jack Lewis, it was lettuce growing; he was always a tad green-fingered and loved to watch seeds germinate into something bountiful. When his house became overrun with lettuce, his mother encouraged him to start selling them to neighbours.

He continued to grow plants well into adulthood while working as a lawyer, but there came a day when he realised there was a gap in the market for a specialised plant care range. The inspiration came to him when he was feeding nasturtiums with his favourite plant food formulations from an old Aesop soap bottle.

“We have these brands that focus on personal, household or pet care, which is all about rituals, high science and art. Plants are also living, breathing organisms that we love caring for and if you really love them, then you want to give them the best.”