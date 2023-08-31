Is storytelling the secret to leadership?

We all buy into narratives, says Dr James Blackmore-Wright. But by thinking more carefully about our audience, medium and message, we can engage heart, head and hands.

The narrative paradigm is a theory proposed by 20th century philosopher Walter Fisher that all meaningful communication is a form of storytelling or giving a report of events , and that human beings experience and comprehend life as a series of ongoing narratives, each with its own conflicts, characters, beginning, middle and end.

Fisher believed that all forms of communication that appeal to our reason are best viewed as stories shaped by history, culture and character, and all forms of human communication are to be seen fundamentally as stories. Fisher suggested a new paradigm of narrative rationality, which views narrative as the basis of all human communication. He begins with the proposition that people are essentially storytellers.

The world is a set of stories from among which we must choose in order to live in a process of continual recreation. Each individual chooses the ones that match his or her values and beliefs. Making decisions depends on judgements about these good reasons. Although people claim reasons for their decisions, such as history, culture and perceptions about the status and character of the other people involved, all of these may be subjective and incompletely understood.