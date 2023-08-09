What is strategic leadership?

The concept of strategy in business can become clouded by confusion over where tactics end and visionary leadership begins, as leadership expert Dr James Blackmore-Wright explains.

by James Wright-Blackmore

The notion of strategy is relevant to any organisation irrespective of its sector or industry, in any part of the world, and regardless of the way in which strategy is developed.

Developing effective strategy, however, is messy and complex. In practice, those involved in the strategic process engage in various activities; understanding which are pertinent to the success of the organisation demands a key set of skills. The top 5% of performers pursue a strategy with consistency, commitment and integrity. They have a thorough understanding of how best to utilise the limited resources and capabilities of the organisation and how best to compete for resources and customers. Doing this demands not only an astute understanding of critical issues that affect strategy-making but also the pressures that continuously shape the process.

