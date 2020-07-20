A strategic mindset predicts success - and it can be taught
Research: Those who seek out alternative strategies when confronted with setbacks are more likely to attain their goals.
Most explanations of success depend on some combination of good fortune, natural talent and hard work - only one of which you can do anything about.
But there is another factor that we tend to overlook, which is at least partly under your control.
New research from the National University of Singapore found that a strategic mindset was linked to higher achievement.