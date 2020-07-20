A strategic mindset predicts success - and it can be taught

Research: Those who seek out alternative strategies when confronted with setbacks are more likely to attain their goals.

by Adam Gale

Most explanations of success depend on some combination of good fortune, natural talent and hard work - only one of which you can do anything about. 

But there is another factor that we tend to overlook, which is at least partly under your control. 

New research from the National University of Singapore found that a strategic mindset was linked to higher achievement.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package