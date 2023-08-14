Where strategy comes from

Leadership expert Dr James Blackmore-Wright looks at how organisations approach the concept of strategic thinking – and which academic models can help us understand its application in practice.

There are many different views about how strategy is formulated but one of the most influential is that of Henry Mintzberg and James Waters, who developed the concepts of ‘deliberate’ and ‘emergent’ strategy. Key to their argument is that strategy emerges from continuously evolving organisational processes, resulting from the complex interactions between different individuals and groups, who have diverse interests and perceptions.

Mintzberg and Waters ask a fundamental question: how do strategies form in organisations? They draw the important distinction between leadership plans (intended strategy) and what the organisation did (realised strategy). By comparing the two, they can provide a basic framework of types of strategy-making processes, in the form of a continuum.

At one end of the continuum is planned strategy, where intentions are clearly formulated and subsequently translated into actions. This is the closest to a totally pure, deliberate strategy that you are likely to find in practice. The further you move along the continuum away from planned to entrepreneurial, ideological and umbrella strategies, the less precisely articulated is the strategy and the looser the central control. At the far end of the continuum are the emergent strategies, such as the consensus strategy arrived at through mutual adjustment.