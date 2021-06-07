Stressed CEOs will find Naomi Osaka's story all too familiar

The tennis player's disgraceful treatment after admitting her mental health challenges is yet another sign we need to rethink our attitudes.

Ed Miliband told Nick Robinson, “Frankly, your confidence gets shattered by losing” on the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast. He had found Labour’s defeat in the 2015 election “gut wrenching”, and in many ways a personal rejection of him. “More people wanted David Cameron to be prime minister than me, and I’ve got to accept that”.

It was brutal honesty, and at times it didn’t make for easy listening. Miliband has since returned to the shadow cabinet, something he found difficult as “the last experience of the front line was quite traumatic”.

At last, we are talking about mental hardship openly; it still is a really brave and tough thing to do.