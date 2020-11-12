How to stretch people without pushing them too far

The leaders that made me: Good bosses never just give you the answers, says Andrew Barraclough, GSK’s VP Design.

There is no hard and fast method behind ‘good’ leadership. Despite both deploying different styles - one voracious and pushy, the other more laissez faire - Steve Jobs and Warren Buffett both grew world-changing businesses.

It’s about knowing how to get the best out of those that are around you in order to deliver the task at hand.

Andrew Barraclough has experienced a variety of leadership types during his career at RB and now FTSE 100 pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline. There are three things, the VP for Global design says, that the best have always done.