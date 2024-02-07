Struggling to get your message across? Try using ‘we’ not ‘you’

Summary:

- When communicating with colleagues in potentially adversarial situations, switching pronouns from ‘you’ to ‘we’ can make your message more persuasive.

- When recipients are more receptive to messages, they are more willing to engage in further interaction and share the message with others.

Do you ever feel you’re just not getting your message across? That people seem to be stubbornly resisting what you’re trying to tell them? According to a study from Stanford University, simply switching the pronouns you use – from ‘you’ to ‘we’ – could make all the difference to your audience’s receptiveness and response.