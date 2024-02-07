Struggling to get your message across? Try using ‘we’ not ‘you’

‘We’ pronouns can increase audience receptiveness in potentially adversarial situations, according to new research.

by Jane Simms

Summary:

- When communicating with colleagues in potentially adversarial situations, switching pronouns from ‘you’ to ‘we’ can make your message more persuasive.

- When recipients are more receptive to messages, they are more willing to engage in further interaction and share the message with others.

Do you ever feel you’re just not getting your message across? That people seem to be stubbornly resisting what you’re trying to tell them? According to a study from Stanford University, simply switching the pronouns you use – from ‘you’ to ‘we’ – could make all the difference to your audience’s receptiveness and response.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Take a free trial

Get 30 days unrestricted access to:

  • All the latest news, trends, and developments.
  • Exclusive interviews with CEOs and thought-leaders
  • MT Classroom - giving you an academic grounding without expensive courses
  • Management Matters and other in-depth content.
  • Daily bulletins straight to your inbox

Take a free trial today