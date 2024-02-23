Stuart Trevor: “The main reason I sold AllSaints is that I’m risk averse”

The founder of AllSaints and Bolongaro Trevor tells MT why, for his third venture – eponymous brand Stuart Trevor – he’s launching a clothing company that doesn’t produce any new clothes.

How do successful entrepreneurs go on to repeat their triumph after exit? In its new With Hindsight series, MT asks serial entrepreneurs to share the lessons they take with them from one business to the next.

“When I was a kid, I had a Ladybird book of The Magic Porridge Pot,” says designer Stuart Trevor. He recounts the folkloric tale of a village whose people were starving, until a magic porridge pot arrived, producing all they could eat every day. But all too soon the village is submerged, and its residents must abandon their homes.

“That's what fast fashion has done to the world,” he says. With production heading towards 200 billion garments annually and items purchased per capita having increased by 60% between 2000 and 2014 alone, fast fashion’s explosive growth over the past two decades has created a tsunami of discarded clothing.