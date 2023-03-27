It might have stumbled – but don’t write off the metaverse yet

Virtual worlds are expected to generate trillions in the next seven years, but the technology needs to be refined before can be unleashed.

It’s not a secret that Meta has lost billions on its metaverse project. When Reality Labs, the division of Meta trying to bring the metaverse to its fullest potential, posted its fourth-quarter earnings report last month, it showed an operating loss of $4.28bn – nearly a full billion more than in the previous quarter. Some say the metaverse ‘money pit’ is the reason why Meta culled 13% of its staff. Most agree that something has gone wrong: the company’s stock price $700bn in market cap in less than a year.

But there’s a reason that virtual worlds are forecast to generate $5 trillion by 2030. There’s a reason why the big names in the world of technological innovation, from Deloitte’s chief disruptor Ed Greigg to Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, believe the metaverse is the next chapter in the Internet’s story. For Greigg, it’s ‘the internet, but in 3D’. For Nadella, it’s ‘transforming how we participate’ in the world.

Those who like to see a fall from grace might delight in Mark Zuckerberg’s faltering. But they’d be unwise to count out the metaverse per se (or, indeed, Meta) just yet. In fact, even though the metaverse as a finished product is years away, there are ways in which it will prove valuable as soon as this year.