Is successful change a fairy tale?

LONG READ: Why storytelling is a critical skill for leaders managing business change, explains a Cranfield School of Management professor.

by Kevin Morrell
Wolf teeth

SUMMARY

- The pace of change is accelerating but we are still running the same cultural software as our ancestors. Key to this is our “go-to” sense-making tool: the story. If we create better stories, this offers a way to cope with change, but how?

- Factual and fictional stories have much in common, so we can learn how to craft stories in management and strategy by looking at successful fiction. A good example is the fairy tale.

Like a natural experiment, these have evolved over centuries. The most successful tales have clear transitions and create sharp, memorable interactions between characters

