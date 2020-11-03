What is suitable Zoom attire?

Opinion is divided over whether you should dress up for the home office, or embrace WFH casual.

There used to be a clear distinction between what you’d wear at work and what you’d wear at home, but the rise of remote working and the video call in particular have made it much harder to know what’s acceptable or not.

Is it okay to wear pyjamas or an unironed novelty T-shirt in the comfort of your own living room? Sure. But what if you’re having your management meeting at the same time?

While a sharp suit can show you mean business, should you or your employees really have to dress up to sit at the kitchen table? Or is the centaur option (smart on the top half, cosy on the bottom) the way to go?