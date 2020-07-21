Summer reading: Books for CEOs

In Economics in the Age of COVID-19, Joshua Gans steps back from the short-term chaos brought on by coronavirus to take a systematic look at the long-term economic implications of the crisis.
MIT Sloan Management Review shares insights from organisations that have adapted to the fast-changing digital environment, like the benefits of using anonymous chats, in A Manager's Guide to the New World of Work.
“When Lee Kuan Yew speaks, presidents, prime ministers, diplomats, and CEOs listen.” Graham Allison, Robert D. Blackwill, and Ali Wyne have rounded up learnings from the great strategist and founder of modern Singapore in Lee Kuan Yew: The Grand Master's Insights on China, the United States, and the World.
So your company is going through a restructure? Bruce Tulgan has got you covered with The Art of Being Indispensable at Work which details how to become that “go-to” person, without burning out.
In Think for Yourself, Harvard lecturer Vikram Mansharamani argues that by turning to technologies so often when decision-making, we’ve given up our autonomy.
Why should customers spend their money with you, when your offering's much the same as your competitors'? Spoiler: It’s by saying yes more, according to Yes Is More by Howard Brown.
Ever dreamt of jumping off the corporate ladder and trying something different? In Purpose, Passion, and Pajamas, Genevieve Piturro, founder of the non-profit Pajama Program, shares her lessons in finding your purpose (or rather, your pajamas/pyjamas).
The Corporate Social Mind: How Companies Lead Social Change from the Inside Out brings together over 20 years of work by Derrick Feldmann and Michael Alberg-Seberich on social issue campaigns, to help companies create a culture and strategic approach to meet their wider obligations to society.
Finally, Lights Out is an account by Wall Street Journal reporters Thomas Gryta and Ted Manna of General Electric’s spectacular fall from grace at the hands of Jack Welch's handpicked successor Jeff Immelt.
Image credit: Think For Yourself/Harvard Business Review Press