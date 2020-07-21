Summer reading: Books for CEOs

From the economics of coronavirus to the decline of General Electric, Management Today rounds up the books to add to your Amazon basket this summer.

by Orianna Rosa Royle
Published: 16 hours ago
Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Also in:
Leadership Lessons

  1. In Economics in the Age of COVID-19, Joshua Gans steps back from the short-term chaos brought on by coronavirus to take a systematic look at the long-term economic implications of the crisis.

  1. MIT Sloan Management Review shares insights from organisations that have adapted to the fast-changing digital environment, like the benefits of using anonymous chats, in A Manager's Guide to the New World of Work.

  1. “When Lee Kuan Yew speaks, presidents, prime ministers, diplomats, and CEOs listen.” Graham Allison, Robert D. Blackwill, and Ali Wyne have rounded up learnings from the great strategist and founder of modern Singapore in Lee Kuan Yew: The Grand Master's Insights on China, the United States, and the World.

  1. So your company is going through a restructure? Bruce Tulgan has got you covered with The Art of Being Indispensable at Work which details how to become that “go-to” person, without burning out.

  1. In Think for Yourself, Harvard lecturer Vikram Mansharamani argues that by turning to technologies so often when decision-making, we’ve given up our autonomy. 

  1. Why should customers spend their money with you, when your offering's much the same as your competitors'? Spoiler: It’s by saying yes more, according to Yes Is More by Howard Brown.

  1. Ever dreamt of jumping off the corporate ladder and trying something different? In Purpose, Passion, and Pajamas, Genevieve Piturro, founder of the non-profit Pajama Program, shares her lessons in finding your purpose (or rather, your pajamas/pyjamas).

  1. The Corporate Social Mind: How Companies Lead Social Change from the Inside Out brings together over 20 years of work by Derrick Feldmann and Michael Alberg-Seberich on social issue campaigns, to help companies create a culture and strategic approach to meet their wider obligations to society.

  1. Finally, Lights Out is an account by Wall Street Journal reporters Thomas Gryta and Ted Manna of General Electric’s spectacular fall from grace at the hands of Jack Welch's handpicked successor Jeff Immelt.

Image credit: Think For Yourself/Harvard Business Review Press

Tags:

Orianna Rosa Royle recommends

Mind-expanding books for CEOs

Read more

Find this article useful?

Get more great articles like this in your inbox every lunchtime

The science behind Donald Trump’s approach to problem solving
Food for thought

The science behind Donald Trump’s approach to problem solving

A masterclass in how not to do things.

11 hours ago
Summer reading: Books for CEOs
Food for thought

Summer reading: Books for CEOs

From the economics of coronavirus to the decline of General Electric, Management Today rounds up...

16 hours ago
What the Red Arrows can teach you about psychological safety
Leadership Lessons

What the Red Arrows can teach you about psychological safety

Workplace Evolution Podcast: Former fighter pilot and Red Arrows team leader Justin Hughes on high-performance...

39 hours ago
Nudge theory in negotiations
Food for thought

Nudge theory in negotiations

Research: An offer’s chance of success is heavily influenced by how you frame it.

20 Jul 2020
A strategic mindset predicts success - and it can be taught
Food for thought

A strategic mindset predicts success - and it can be taught

Research: Those who seek out alternative strategies when confronted with setbacks are more likely to...

20 Jul 2020
How to create an entrepreneurial culture in any business
Leadership Lessons

How to create an entrepreneurial culture in any business

One minute briefing: Octopus Group’s CEO and co-founder Simon Rogerson on getting people comfortable with...

By Stephen Jones
20 Jul 2020