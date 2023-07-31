Summer reading for CEOs

1. In business, time is of the essence and many leaders believe they must sacrifice taking care of their people to make significant progress. However, leadership experts Frances Frei and Anne Morriss argue against this in Move Fast and Fix Things, the antidote to Facebook’s “move fast and break things” 2014 internal motto. The book provides leaders with the tools necessary to build and rebuild trust within their organisations, create a thriving culture and communicate powerfully as a leader.

2. Women face unique challenges in the world of business, especially when it comes to running their own organisations. For those looking to take their businesses to the next level, look no further than The Pocket MBA: A Woman's Playbook for Succeeding in Business by entrepreneur Jodi Cottle. Divided into four parts, the book provides business women with practical tools to lead their teams, clients themselves.

3. In The Art of Enough: 7 ways to build a balanced life and a flourishing world, coach and speaker Becky Hall provides leaders with practical solutions to feelings of burnout and overwhelm. It offers an easy way to leave the world of demands behind and move towards a more balanced future.