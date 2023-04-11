If Sunak wants us to be the next Silicon Valley, CEOs need a much stronger community around them

The US is successfully demonstrating the benefits of having a strong tech community - Europe would do well to take inspiration from this.

Compared with the US, Europe struggles to build world-beating technology firms. There isn’t a single tech-focussed public market here in Europe for successful software companies to IPO and the lack of knowledge and experience in technology, from investors in public markets that we do have, means they struggle with how to value software companies.

Arm’s flotation plans in March were the latest blow to the UK technology industry and a strong example of this. Despite recent reports that the FCA was willing to bend the rules for them, the $32bn microchip designer Arm declined the opportunity to float in London, preferring the US. At this point, it’s not a UK tech organisation anymore — it has become a US company.

But this isn’t the only challenge we face in building leading global technology companies. The recent collapse of Tech Nation - which helped to support over a third of all unicorns ever created in the UK’s tech history before the Government funding it had been built was removed - shows us that we can’t rely on politicians alone to create the conditions for start-ups and scale-ups to thrive.