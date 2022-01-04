The supply chain crisis: "Six months until businesses fail"

The supply chain crisis is threatening to strangle small businesses. Here's how SMEs can avoid financial pain.

There is nothing normal about the ‘new normal'. Many British businesses’ expectations of a sustained, significant economic recovery have been dashed by expensive supply chain disruptions.

Different shortages are emerging every week, affecting such different products as games consoles, turkeys, cement and crisps. Worst of all, business leaders believe these disruptions may not be resolved until 2023.

Such problems can have a severe – and often overlooked – impact on SMEs finances. In this interview, MT asks Tania Clench, legal director in the restructuring and insolvency team at law firm Cripps Pemberton Greenish, what SMEs can do to limit the damage.