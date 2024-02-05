SURVEY: Would you know how to handle an allegation of employee fraud?

Last Updated: 14 hours ago

2023 was a year of corporate scandal and whistleblowing, and this year looks to be no different.

It is becoming ever more apparent that organisations cannot simply bury their heads in the sand when it comes to implementing effective whistleblowing solutions — particularly when social media gives every employee the platform to raise and spread a company grievance, accurate or not.

The early detection and investigation of potential wrongdoing can help save an organisation’s reputation.