How to survive a corporate blackout

During the energy crisis, the government has said they would cut energy from businesses first. But what would that look like in practice?

Picture a normal working day; everyone is in the office, typing and clicking away to the beat of the printer and the buzzing of the fluorescent lights above them. Some are huddled together in meeting rooms, some are making their 10th hot beverage of the day. But all of them are watching the clock. Not because they’re waiting for the day to end; they’re waiting for the lights to turn off.

Since 2017, emergency planners at UCL have been documenting the effects of wide-reaching power outages and the possibility of corporate blackouts were already on the risk register. But now, geopolitical tensions, economic failures related to changing consumption habits, and media fear-mongering have all raised the profile and potential likelihood of corporate blackouts. So will it happen, and if so, how can business prepare?

What would it look like?

The government and the National Grid ESO are downplaying the risk of corporate blackouts, saying they are unlikely to materialise. Prime Minister Liz Truss is currently negotiating with Norway to supply the UK with gas, following the loss of supplies from Russia. The business department has said that there are “no plans for the government to tell the public to reduce usage for the sake of our energy supplies”.