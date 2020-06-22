What sustainable leaders do

Research: If firms want to make "progress where others have not” these are the traits they need to look for.

Business is suffering from a rhetoric gap when it comes to sustainability.

When polled, 92 per cent of CEOs say that sustainability is a critical foundation for business success. Yet only 48 per cent said they are actively integrating it into their operations - and just 21 per cent believed that their organisation is playing a critical role in reaching sustainable development goals.

If sustainability is considered to be such an essential strand of a firm’s strategy, why are so many companies failing to walk their own talk? A new report indicates that it’s down the way they’re hired.