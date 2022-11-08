Swole Panda: “Having a sustainable office has elevated the brand”

Oliver and James Slacke, co-founders of Swole Panda, on how their eco-office has helped keep sustainability at the heart of their business.

by Éilis Cronin

First it was BBC’s Blue Planet II. Then it was Greta Thunberg, Extinction Rebellion and activists glueing themselves to government buildings and throwing paint on famous works of art.

The issue of sustainability can no longer be ignored by businesses, but Oliver Slacke, co-founder of sustainable clothing brand Swole Panda, developed an interest in sustainable practices long before the hype. While studying geography at university in 2013, he was introduced to the world of alternative resources, one of them being bamboo, and how they are being used to make clothing.

After his attempt to launch a bamboo sunglasses business was thwarted by Instagram’s ever changing algorithm, physical stores refusing to stock the product and a rudimentary ‘knowledge’ of how to run a business - he used to sell fruit on the side of the road in his youth - he teamed up with his younger brother James to launch a range of bamboo socks.

