How to tackle the ‘say-do’ gap across UK workplaces

Leaders need to walk the walk, not just talk the talk, when tackling gender inequality in the workplace.

This year’s International Women’s Day coverage, with the overarching theme of 2023 — embrace equity — has sparked some confusion as we seek to understand the critical difference between equality and equity. A short explanation has helped me to understand the difference.

We’ve all heard of the golden rule—treat others as you would like to be treated. That’s equality. Equity goes further—it’s treating others as THEY would like to be treated, investing time and energy in discovering what is important to an individual. This is called the platinum rule. Don’t just simply project your values and behaviours onto others. Seek to understand where they’re coming from instead.

Many conversations I’ve had with managers across all sectors in recent years are about gender equity in the workplace, and how it’s a top priority, with much progress being made—in fact, many think such efforts have gone too far.