How to tackle sexual harassment ahead of the Christmas party season

In the run-up the Christmas, the founders of TimeTo want leaders to call out inappropriate behaviour.

While no one wants to be the fun police or think that harassment of any kind happens in the business they own or run, the sad truth is that the company Christmas party remains a high-risk environment for sexual harassment.

Last year, TimeTo researched workers in our industry on their feelings around sexual harassment as we made our first tentative steps back to office life. The results were deeply concerning. Almost half of people surveyed who work in the businesses we run every day said they were worried sexual harassment would resurface as we returned to our offices.

With this set to be the first full non-lockdown or Covid-affected Christmas party season in three years, what our respondents referred to as “pent-up feelings” can lead to lines being crossed and unwelcome or inappropriate behaviour occurring.