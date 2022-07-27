Are tailored wellbeing measures the key to employee productivity?

One year ago the government lifted the “work from home” guidelines, subsequently launching the era of hybrid working. For many businesses, gone are the days where all employees are expected to be in the office five days a week.

There are numerous benefits to this new system; employees feel more productive without having their boss lurking over their shoulder at all times and their mental health and wellbeing (and wallet) has improved by eliminating the stresses of daily commutes.

Leaders are also reaping the benefits of this rise in productivity and are committed to introducing robust measures to support the physical and mental wellbeing of their staff. Research from health insurer Vitality, published in partnership with CBI Economics, found that out of 352 C-suite executives, 69% cited productivity levels as a motivating factor to introducing enhanced health and wellbeing policies, with staff recruitment and attrition in second place (52%).