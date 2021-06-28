How to be taken seriously in business
The most successful Apprentice winner, Mark Wright, had to win over his peers.
Being crowned the winner of “Britain’s toughest job interview”, The Apprentice, and bagging Lord Alan Sugar as a business partner should be the marker of an excellent entrepreneur.
Yet despite winning over the seemingly merciless boss and founding the first Apprentice-born business to turn over £1m and be profitable in its first year, Mark Wright says that he is still not taken seriously in business.
The competition’s 2014 winner and founder of Climb Online, a digital marketing agency, says: “People feel like The Apprentice is a bit of a game show novelty and not for serious business people.”