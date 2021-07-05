What it takes to make multichannel work

The high street doesn't have to die, but it is full of zombies.

by Mark Pilkington

Retailing in 2021 is facing an unprecedented crisis: the combined effect of e-commerce and Covid has emptied our high streets and brought many famous brands to their knees.

So how can retailers succeed in the current revolutionary times?

The key is to understand the depth of the changes – this is not just about the advent of websites (paging 1995 - ed.), it is much more profound. The ongoing internet revolution has transformed competition by dropping barriers to entry and handing the consumer near-perfect knowledge. Launching a new brand used to involve huge costs and risks – now all you need is a Shopify website and an innovative product that generates great user reviews. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package