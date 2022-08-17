Taking the Love Island approach to internal communications

Always ask yourself: “How much trouble would I need to cause to get fired?”

I didn’t expect that an important part of my career would be convincing Dame Anita Roddick, the late founder of The Body Shop, that she should fly through the air as a fairy godmother for a pantomime, as a way to communicate the new business strategy to her staff, and yet, here we are. To this day, it remains a perfect example of the benefits in making internal communications entertaining.

Admittedly, it was a risky idea, but that was the beauty of it.

We had some very positive responses to the pantomime. We also had some people saying it was ridiculous. The main thing was that everybody remembered it. The pantomime became a vehicle for discussion about the new business strategy.