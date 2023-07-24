Talent management and succession planning in the 21st Century

David Carnegie, managing director at Quintet Private Bank, shares how leaders can future-proof their businesses by engaging their people.

As the potential disruptive power of OpenAI technology has begun to directly impact many industries, addressing the digital skills gap has become a crucial task for companies to address.

It is perhaps surprising, given that digital transformation has been a significant discussion point for several years, there is still such an imminent skills crisis.

It's possible that organisations were planning with a mindset the the future of business would be 'more of the same', or that they were not implementing talent management and succession planning properly, with the future in mind.