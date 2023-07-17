Talentful MD: “Learning through osmosis is key for a growing business”

5 mins with… Alice Roper, managing director at Talentful.

by Éilis Cronin

Roper joined Talentful in 2016 and has progressed from head of talent through to managing director. Under her leadership, the company has organically doubled in size every year, growing from less than 20 employees to more than 350 people.

Headcount rose by 155% from December 2020 to December 2021. She has built a global network across teams in the UK, Berlin and the US and, despite Covid, managed to increase revenue by 157% from the previous year. Roper played a key role in Talentful securing its largest contract with a global tech business in 2022, generating more than a million dollars a month. She was named one of MT's 35 Women Under 35 in 2023.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

Subscribe today and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • 10% off Management Today's Leadership Learning programme

Join today

 