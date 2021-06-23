How to talk to foreigners: Communication hacks for a multinational age

In today’s era of remote work, our conversations must do more than bridge virtual distance. Managers are regularly faced with communication obstacles that can lead to costly decisions and missed opportunities because of the breakdown in messages that can occur when working with international partners or global teams in the EU or around the world.

Now, modern executives are charged with cultivating a deeper synergy with cultural counterparts by navigating past communication pitfalls toward versatile, values-driven, and mindful global communication.

The way we conduct our exchanges has become vital for successfully reaching agreements and fostering more meaningful relationships. In fact, research has shown that investment in effective communication on global teams doesn’t just lead to greater understanding, but innovation as well. To do this, we must start with building our skills around cultural preferences, Global English, and cognitive flexibility.