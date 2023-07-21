Talon’s CEO: "Strong relationships are more important than being an expert"

Barry Cupples, group CEO of out-of-home media agency Talon, on how embracing the concept of emotional intelligence changed his leadership style for the better.

by Barry Cupples

According to recruiter studies, there are more first-time CEOs than ever, meaning more people are being confronted with the challenge of understanding how to act as a leader.

The recent news that DIY retailer Leroy Merlin France is getting a new chief executive in the person of 28-year-old Agathe Monpays chimed with me; 28 is also the age I landed my first big senior-level role at Omnicom.

Several decades on and with a succession of CEO roles under my belt, I have this advice for the rising cohort: strong relationships are more important than being an expert.

