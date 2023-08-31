Team lessons from the beautiful game

Last Updated: 37 hours ago

They may have been pipped at the post in the final of the recent Women’s World Cup, but England’s Lionesses put up an impressive performance. They overcame a series of challenges throughout the tournament, not least the loss of forward Lauren James, who missed the quarter- and semi-finals after being given a red card.

• When teams lose a member, it is important to replace them rather than share the work around remaining members, which overloads and stresses them, compromising results. • Long-established familiarity between team members is more effective in overcoming the loss than current familiarity.

England’s ability to adapt to changing circumstances has been much discussed: exemplary management, the squad’s considerable experience playing together, and a clear team ethos on and off the pitch were important factors.

By contrast, Team USA, which had won the two previous World Cups, was knocked out early on – the result, say critics, of an ‘all-business’ atmosphere, and multiple young new members.

Team dynamics aren’t that different in business from football, argues Travis Maynard, senior associate dean of academic programs within the Colorado State University College of Business. Along with colleagues from three Swiss business schools, including ETH Zurich, he set out to quantify the extent to which being a person down disrupts team co-ordination and performance.

The authors write: “Co-ordination is one of the most important behaviors for teams adapting to changing circumstances, and enables a team to function flawlessly as a unit and perform well. Co-ordination generally refers to teams organizing their resources, activities and responses in order to integrate, synchronize, and complete their tasks.”

They analysed data from 2,280 football games in the English Premier League across three seasons (2006/7, 2007/8 and 2008/9) to determine how teams fared after losing members.

They focused on losses and substitutions that were unexpected, rather than planned; they measured co-ordination by the proportion of accurate passes; and they measured outcome by goals. They also measured team familiarity through calculating the number of months members had spent playing together, in both the season under review and previous seasons.

There were two principal findings:

- Losing a team member is more harmful than substituting another one.

- Prior team familiarity is more important than current team familiarity in helping the team overcome the loss.

There are clear lessons for business leaders, particularly those responsible for project teams with tight deadlines:

- Replace the individual as soon as possible with someone roughly equivalent. Trying to cover the work with existing team members overloads them, causing stress, which compromises co-ordination and results.

- Consider how familiar team members are with each other when composing and rebuilding teams.

- Keep team disruptions to a minimum by maintaining job satisfaction and personal development.

“Good team functioning is crucial as it plays an essential role in increasing productivity and corporate success,” point out the authors, adding that today’s fast-paced and complex environments, combined with a tight labour market, make this both more critical and more difficult to achieve.

However, the findings come with a caveat. While team performance typically improves during the period the team works together, based on better mutual understanding and communication, a point may be reached where familiarity becomes counterproductive: over-reliance on well-rehearsed routines might reduce teams’ ability to adapt, compromising both co-ordination and results.



