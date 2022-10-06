Your team's desire for victory must outweigh their fear of defeat

Last Updated: 11 hours ago

Loss aversion refers to a phenomenon where a loss is perceived to be more painful than an equivalent gain. In other words, we feel the pain of losing a £5 note more keenly than we do the joy of finding one. I mused on this while watching the contrasting performances over the summer of the English men’s football team and men’s cricket team.



The cricket team had their most successful summer for nearly twenty years, while the football team appeared shrivelled and lost. The contrast was even more stark given the reversal in their respective fortunes. Last year the cricket team collapsed to their worst run of results for decades, while the footballers came dizzyingly close to their first major trophy since 1966.



The only significant change was in the cricket team’s leadership. Here a revolution took place. When Claudio Ranieri led Leicester City to the Premiership title, possibly the most remarkable professional team performance of all time, he was reported as saying, ‘I will not talk of tactics’. Instead he focussed on freeing his team to play without fear and trusted them to find their own on-field solutions.



Something similar happened this summer in the hitherto staid world of English cricket. The new, untested leadership team said simply and clearly that from now on, their desire for victory would outweigh their fear of defeat. And that they would play accordingly.

Crucially, they didn’t simply say it, but did it. Ben Stokes, the charismatic new captain, could be seen laughing at on-field misfortunes such as dropped catches. Not laughing because he didn’t care or it didn’t matter – they did, very much, they wanted to win. But rather laughing in recognition at the capricious nature of the sporting gods: it happened to you, and it happens to us all he was saying.The late great Shane Warne would say, ‘No matter how far they hit it, the ball always comes back.’ They had deliberately and determinedly inverted the principle of loss aversion, liberating the team.



These examples also raise another more intriguing question: do tactics really matter? Football fans obsess endlessly about formations, 4-4-2, 4-3-3, 4-5-1-1 and on and on. But how much do they really influence a team’s likelihood of winning? That’s heresy, I know, to football aficionados. After all if the answer transpires to be, not much, then what will they talk about in the pub?



However, Ranieri and the new England cricket manager Brendon McCullum seem to be saying that tactics, whether they matter or not, certainly matter less than overcoming fear, that a team able to play without fear will outperform one that is hobbled by its consequences, irrespective of tactics and strategy. And perhaps, as Ranieri discovered, even overcome those with more technically gifted players.



It does, though, take self-confidence and courage to implement. Saying to your team, “we don’t care if we lose 6-0 as long as we play the way we want”, can have unpleasant real world consequences. However, it should not be dismissed (as McCullum’s initially was) as a kamikaze strategy. The logic is that by inverting our loss aversion, by desiring victory more than we fear defeat, we liberate ourselves and our teams to perform at our best. Therefore, though we may sometimes come unstuck, we will win more than we lose.



Loss aversion for leaders and teams can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. By first desiring simply not to lose, the team becomes crabbed, camped, constrained and slow. This winter then, my advice to the England football team and the nation’s armchair experts, is to throw away the data and whiteboards, and instead focus on liberation. Liberation from fear, liberation from loss aversion and focus only on the possibilities of what might be. The team might come unstuck, but the alternative guarantees failure.

Chris Hirst is the former global CEO of Havas Creative, a marketing services network of 10,000 people, and author of the award-winning book "No Bulls*ht Leadership".

