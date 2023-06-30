TEG operations manager: “Understand the beauty of a side hustle”

Archer developed a new revenue stream for the entertainment agency’s event planning services that generated more than £500,000 in revenue over two years. During the pandemic, Archer ran outdoor events and managed several digital broadcasts of live bands.

She was an integral part of the relaunch of TEG's events at entertainment venues and built relationships with new licensing authorities to help drive record profit conversion and £2m in EBITDA. These achievements awarded her a place on MT's 35 Women Under 35 list for 2023.

What’s been the biggest challenge in your rise to the top - and how did you overcome it?

The music industry is tough and I started in it very young. I took on huge events off the bat and had to learn on the go. While this did lead to mistakes, these mistakes taught me more than I would have ever learned playing it safe. Dealing with large amounts of money, with no reserves meant working multiple jobs to make ends meet, but every role was an opportunity to understand another business.